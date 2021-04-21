Over 600 treated for COVID-19 at infectious hospitals in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 634 people are treated for COVID-19 at infectious disease hospitals in Atyrau region. The infectious disease hospitals’ occupancy stands at 30.7%, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The regional healthcare department said in a statement that as of April 21, 170 patients are under treatment for the coronavirus infection at a modular hospital. The number of COVID-19 patients at the regional hospital’s infectious diseases unit amounts to 104. 55 people are treated at the phthisiopulmonary center, 148 – at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 157 – at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

«36 COVID-19 patients are at the intensive care units. Of 36, six are on ventilators. Intensive care units are 44.5% full. 1,095 people in Atyrau region are treated at home,» the statement reads.

Earlier it was reported that some 4,000 employees of the Tengiz oilfield have been inoculated against the coronavirus infection with Sputnik V vaccine.