Over 6,000 people evacuated in W Kazakhstan due to spring flood

More than 6,000 people including 3,000 children have been evacuated in West Kazakhstan region due to spring flood, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the emergency situations headquarters of the Central Military District, more than 1,000 people have been placed in the temporary evacuation centers today, and 3,856 people were accommodated at their relatives’ houses.

23 road sections remain flooded, while 48 local road sections were washed out.

10 settlements in Karatobe, Terekti and Shingyrlau districts remain disconnected.

More than 3,000 farm animals were brought to safe areas.

Photo credit: West Kazakhstan region's Emergencies Department

804,773 cubic meters of water were pumped out, and 170,749 sandbags were laid in the region.

1,979 people – personnel of the Ministry of Defense, police department, military units and local executive agencies - are involved in emergency and rescue works.

More than 1,500 people including 700 children have been evacuated in the past 24 hours.

Residents of Uzynkol, Barbastau, Shagan, Kemer and Yubileiny are also warned of possible evacuation.

46 employees of Mangystau region’s Emergencies Ministry and 52 employees of Mangistau region’s Fire Department were sent to the West Kazakhstan region due to the deterioration of the flood situation.

50 servicemen of the military unit No28237 of the Ministry of Defense are also assisting local rescuers.