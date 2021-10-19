Over 620 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 627 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 52,225 people in Kazakhstan are treated for COVID-19 across the country. 9,130 patients are staying at hospitals, while 43,095 are receiving outpatient treatment.

627 patients are in critical condition, 168 are in extremely severe condition and 96 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that 1,387 new cases of the coronavirus infection were logged in Kazakhstan, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 919,533 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, 862,030 people recovered from the novel coronavirus since March 2020.