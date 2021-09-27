Over 63,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 895 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan as of September 27, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, the total number of people who are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 63,845. 11,543 patients are staying at hospitals, while 52,302 are receiving outpatient treatment.

895 patients are in critical condition, 222 are in extremely severe condition and 142 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 1,878 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload in Kazakhstan to 878,990 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 812,883 people recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.