    13:16, 17 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 644 thou vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 644,643 have been inoculated with the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, 116,786 of whom have received both COVID-19 vaccine shots, Kazinform cites the official website of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Almaty city is leading the nation in the total number of people being inoculated against COVID-19 – 126,206. Ranked second is Almaty region with a total of 83,601 people received the vaccine. Shymkent city is third with 54,989 given COVID-19 vaccine shots.

    54,282 have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 42,827 in Karaganda region, and 42,228 in Turkestan region.


