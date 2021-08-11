EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:15, 11 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 66 thou flats commissioned in Kazakhstan in 7 mths of 2021

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 7.7 million square meters of housing were commissioned in Kazakhstan in seven months of 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The construction volume index stood at 111.1% in the first seven months of the present year in the country, according to Beibut Atamkulov, Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

    7.7mln square meters of housing were commissioned in the country in the period from January to July of 2021, 110.3 more than in the same period of last year.

    As of today, over 66,014 flats, including 21,193 individual houses, have been commissioned throughout the country this year.

    The minister added that this year it is planned to construct 17mln meters of housing.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Construction News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!