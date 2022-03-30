Over 664,000 teens get Pfizer vaccine both jabs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of March 29, 2022, 940,530 people received the 1st shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, while 795,994 fully completed the vaccination cycle.

Out of which some 778,353 teens, 35,535 pregnant women and 125,342 nursing moms were given the Pfizer vaccine 1st jab, while 663,880 teens, 102,3565 breastfeeding moms and 29,349 pregnant women received both, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.