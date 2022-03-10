Over 665,000 get Pfizer vaccine both shots

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of March 9, 2022, some 732,599 teens, 33,524 pregnant women and 115,441 nursing moms were given the Pfizer vaccine 1st jab, while 556,259 teens, 83,869 breastfeeding moms and 24,845 pregnant women received both, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

884,552 people received the 1st jab, while 665,041 fully completed the vaccination cycle.