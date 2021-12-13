EN
    17:30, 13 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 67% of eligible population receive COVID-19 vaccines in Nur-Sultan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of today, the first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to 67.2% and the second component to 62.2% of the eligible population in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As of today, the first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to 478 thousand people and the second component to 440 thousand people in the city of Nur-Sultan.

    The Kazakh capital began administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to pregnant and nursing women and teens aged 12-18 on November 15.

    So far, the first component of Pfizer has been given to 10,464 people of the eligible population of the city, including 6,871 kids, 3,343 nursing mothers, and 250 pregnant women. Both Pfizer vaccine components have been administered to 2,747 pregnant and nursing women and teens aged 12-18.


