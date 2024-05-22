Over 67,000 attend Taza Qazaqstan ecological campaign in Turkistan rgn

Over 67,000 people took part in 1,408 large-scale activities in the Tazaolke, Kieli Meken, Zhasyl Aimaq, Onegeli Urpaq and Moldir Bulak Weeks as part of the Taza Qazaqstan nationwide ecological campaign in Turkistan region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

150,000 trees were planted as part of the campaign across the region. 346 parks and squares, 302,000 household plots, and 1,767 social facilities were cleaned up between April 6 and May 11.

Today locals, public servants, active youth, and volunteers joined the clean-up efforts in the rural area of Sarapkhan in Kazygurt district. Special equipment was deployed to keep streets and parks clean in the territory of 10 hectares.

As earlier reported, the Head of State initiated a nationwide ecological campaign Taza Qazaqstan. It is divided into several weeks. In particular, April 6-13 was declared the Taza Olke Week, April 13-20 – the KIeli Meken Week, April 20-27 – the Zhasyl Aimaq Week, April 27-May 4 – is the Onegeli Urpaq Week and May 4-11 the Moldir Bulak Week.