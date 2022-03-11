Over 677,000 get Pfizer vaccine both shots

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of March 10, 2022, some 736,992 teens, 33, 685 pregnant women and 116,156 nursing moms were given the Pfizer vaccine 1st jab, while 556,454 teens, 85,720 breastfeeding moms and 25,259 pregnant women received both, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

As of March 10, 889,821 people received the 1st jab, while 677,501 fully completed the vaccination cycle.