    09:26, 15 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 680 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 683 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The biggest number of COVID-19 recoveries was reported in Almaty city – 143. Coming in second is Almaty city with 109 patients who beat COVID-19. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan city, rounds out the top 3 with 106 recoveries from the coronavirus infection.

    66 patients made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Akmola region, 57 – in Karaganda region, 41 – in West Kazakhstan region, 38 – in Atyrau region, 38 – in North Kazakhstan region, 36 – in Pavlodar region, 16 – in East Kazakhstan region, 14 – in Kostanay region, 9 – in Kyzylorda region, 8 – in Turkestan region, and 2 – in Shymkent city.

    Nationwide, the number of people who fully recovered from COVID-19 currently stands at 206,832.

