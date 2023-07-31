EN
    13:53, 31 July 2023

    Over 685,000 pilgrims arrive in Madinah

    Фото: @KAIAirport
    MADINAH. KAZINFORM Through Sunday, 685,550 pilgrims of different nationalities had arrived in Madinah after performing Hajj rituals.

    The statistics showed that a total number of 621,936 pilgrims will head back to their countries, while the number of departing pilgrims amounted to 20,555, SPA reports.

    In Madinah, the number of pilgrims remaining reached 63,514, the statistics showed.

    The housing occupancy rate stood at 21%, while 924 pilgrims benefited from the medical services provided.


