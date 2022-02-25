EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:45, 25 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 685,000 teens get 1st shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has updated the figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mother, Kazinform reports.

    According to the commission, as of 25 February, 685,903 teenagers, 31,396 pregnant women, and 106,988 nursing mothers were inoculated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

    The second dose of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 485,188 teenagers, 22,760 pregnant women and 74,156 nursing mothers.

    It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan approved the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for teens aged between 12 and 18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Pfizer Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!