Over 692,000 teens get 1st dose of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has updated the figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mother, Kazinform refers to the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, as of 26 February, 692,432 teenagers, 31,657 pregnant women, and 108,154 nursing mothers were vaccinated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The second dose of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 496,028 teenagers, 23,045 pregnant women and 75,460 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan approved the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for teens aged between 12 and 18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.