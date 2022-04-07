Over 695,000 Kazakhstani teens get two doses of Pfizer vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has published the updated figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers with Pfizer vaccine, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

As of 6 April, 787,963 teenagers, 36,179 pregnant women, and 128,926 nursing mothers got vaccinated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

696,434 teenagers, 30,514 pregnant women and 108,056 nursing mothers were inoculated with the second dose of Pfizer vaccine.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for teens aged between 12 and 18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.