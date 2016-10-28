Over 7,000 people to ensure safety during EXPO 2017 in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A special meeting at the Astana city administration focused on the issues of security and public order during the EXPO 2017 event in Astana on Thursday.

At the meeting, Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev revealed that 7,500 people, including 5,000 policemen and 1,500 military men will ensure security during the event in the Kazakh capital.



Participating in the meeting were Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhakyp Assanov, Minister of Internal Affairs Kalmukhanbet Kassymov, management of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO 2017", members of an expert group, reps of AstanaInnovations and Astana LRT companies, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Astana city administration.



In his remarks mayor Issekeshev noted that the Security Protection Center consisting of authorized reps of government agencies will be formed in order to timely respond to incidents and coordinate the activity of abovementioned forces.



"Astana Zhastary" Youth Resource Center together with Convention Bureau picked 1,500 volunteers who are undergoing training at JSC "NC Astana EXPO 2017". Former employees of law-enforcement agencies, firemen, rescuers, military men and others will also serve as volunteers during the event. We are ready to render assistance and attract additional volunteers, if necessary," Issekeshev said.



Recall that a complex of measures on provision of security during the preparations and holding of the EXPO 2017 was discussed and adopted at the session of the Coordination Council for provision of legitimacy, public order and fight on crime on July 14, 2016 in Astana.



Over that period a group of experts prepared a number of drafts of normative legal acts and corresponding amendments on the issues of ensuring security of the exhibition.



At the end of the session Prosecutor General Zhakyp Assanov instructed the expert group to speed up work on the drafts of the normative legal acts and their practical implementation.