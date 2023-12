NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of March 4 this year 9,402,411 people were administered the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine, while 9,025,145 received both shots, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

3,398 people more were given the 1st shot of the vaccine, 7,805 completed fully the vaccination cycle last day.