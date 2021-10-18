Over 7.1 mln Kazakhstanis fully immunized against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of the coronavirus infection has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Commission, as of October 18, 8,029,779 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second jab has been administered to 7,128,454 people.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,459 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 918,146 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 860,120 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.