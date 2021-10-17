Over 7.1 mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of the coronavirus infection has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Commission, as of October 16, 8,019,611 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second jab has been administered to 7,118,240 people.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,805 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 916,504 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 858,661 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.