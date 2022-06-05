EN
    17:12, 05 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 7.1mln Kazakhstanis voted in referendum so far

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of 4:00 pm 7,127,366 people voted in the national referendum in Kazakhstan, Assylbek Smagulov, member of the Central Commission for the Referendum, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «According to the data submitted to the Central Commission for the Referendum by the regional commissions, cities of national significance, and capital, as of 4:00 pm Nur-Sultan time the voter turnout according to regions and cities is the following: Akmola region - 65.11%, Aktobe region 53.52%, Almaty region - 66.58%, Atyrau region - 56.19%, West Kazakhstan region - 57.70%, Zhambyl region - 67.36%, Karaganda region - 68.69%, Kostanay region - 69.18%, Kyzylorda region - 72.26%, Mangistau region - 53.13%, Pavlodar region - 64.58%, North Kazakhstan region - 69.80%, Turkestan region - 72%, East Kazakhstan region - 68.30%, Nur-Sultan city - 48.40%, Almaty city - 25.95%, and Shymkent city - 63.34%,» said Smagulov.

    A total of 7,127,366 citizens received ballots as of 4:00 pm or 60.80% of those voting.


