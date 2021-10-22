EN
    10:21, 22 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 7.2 mln Kazakhstanis fully immunized against COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

    According to a statement released by the ministry, as of October 22, the number of those inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan stands at 8,124,473. The second jab of anti-COVID vaccines has been administered to 7,269,888 people.

    Earlier Kazinform has reported that Kazakhstan logged 1,742 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 924,802 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, 867,961 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.


