Over 7.2 mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Ministry, as of October 20, 8,078,657 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second jab has been administered to 7,202,907 people.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,683 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total caseload to 921,216 since the start of the pandemic. 860,120 Kazakhstanis fully recovered from the novel coronavirus since the onset of the global pandemic.