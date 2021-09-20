EN
    09:29, 20 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 7.3 mln Kazakhstanis vaccinated with 1st component

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 7,300,062 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    The second component has been administered to 6,161,154 Kazakhstanis.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has added 2,438 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection. 2,944 people have beaten the COVID-19 virus in the country over the past day.


