Over 7.3 mln Kazakhstanis vaccinated with 1st component

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 7,300,062 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The second component has been administered to 6,161,154 Kazakhstanis.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 2,438 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection. 2,944 people have beaten the COVID-19 virus in the country over the past day.