Over 7.37 mln Kazakhstanis received 1st jab of COVID-19 vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of September 22, 2021, 7,372,086 people have been administered the first jab of vaccine against the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The number of Kazakhstanis received both jabs stands at 6,247,031.

Notably, the country has reported 2,411 cases of and 3,865 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours



