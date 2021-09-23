EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:15, 23 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 7.4mln people administered 1st jab of COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 7,408,957 Kazakhstanis have so far been given the first jab of vaccine against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Both jabs of anti-COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 6,289,238 Kazakhstanis.

    Notably, the country has logged 2,693 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 3,905 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!