Over 7.5 mln Kazakhstanis get 1st jab of anti-COVID vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of the coronavirus infection has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Commission via its official Telegram channel, as of September 26, 7,508,100 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second jab has been administered to 6,393,799 people.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 2,192 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 877,112 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 810,681 people made full recoveries from the coronavirus in the country.