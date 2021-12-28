EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:15, 28 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 7.5 thou residents revaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 7.5 thousand residents of Atyrau region have received COVID-19 booster shots, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 7,520 residents have received COVID-19 booster shots in the region since November 23. These include health workers, teachers, police officials, students, closed facility personnel, law enforcement officials, civil servants, and persons with chronic diseases who received their second component of Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines during February 1-28, 2021.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Sputnik V
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!