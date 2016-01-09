Over 7.5 thousand people employed in Zhambyl region within Employment Road Map-2020

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - 7544 residents of Zhambyl region were employed within the Employment Road Map-2020 in 2015, the press service of the Governor of Zhambyl region informed.

KZT 2 billion was allocated for financing of the Employment Road Map-2020 in 2015 including KZT 1.89 bln from the national budget.

According to head of the department for coordination of employment and social programs of the regional administration Zhorabek Baubekov, 6456 people employed to permanent job positions within the framework of the program. Besides, he notes that people receive credits within the programs, they do not anything to create jobs. Moreover, 48 people were given credits in Merke district, but they have created no jobs so far. The same problems are seen in Kordai, Shu and Moiynkum districts," Z. baubekov said.

394 jobs were also created within 107 infrastructural projects implemented within the program.

373 people received micro credits within the direction of the program called creation of jobs for development of entrepreneurship and support of rural districts with a big potential, it allowed to create 220 jobs.

812 people underwent training courses within the third direction of the program and 665 of them were employed.

It is planned to create 12 thousand jobs in 2016," Z. Baubekov stressed.

It was also noted that thanks to the taken measures, the unemployment in the region decreased to 4.9% as of the end of 2015 reducing by 0.1% over the year.