Over 7,500 doses of Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 7,650 doses of Sputnik V vaccine have been delivered to Atyrau region from the Aktobe pharmaceutical hub, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The doses of vaccine will be distributed and transported to all vaccination centers of Atyrau region. Currently there are 41 vaccination centers in the region, including two vaccination centers at the Tengiz oilfield and vaccination centers at the local shopping malls.

23 vaccination centers function at the city and district outpatient clinic. In addition, there are 10 mobile vaccination centers.

Earlier it was reported that 45,439 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region.

The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 started in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers and teachers, were the first to get COVID-19 vaccine. The nationwide vaccination campaign kicked off on April 2, 2021.