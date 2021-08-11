Over 7,600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 7,657 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city remains the leader in terms of fresh daily infections with 1,493 new COVID-19 cases. Coming in second is Nur-Sultan city with 1,153 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region reported the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 1,125.

Atyrau region and Shymkent city added 618 and 574 fresh COVID-19 cases, respectively.

350 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty region, 304 – in Aktobe region, 291 – in Pavlodar region, 265 – in Akmola region, 257 – in Kostanay region, 228 – East Kazakhstan region, 218 – in Kyzylorda region, 212 - Mangistau region, 157 – in North Kazakhstan region, 156 - West Kazakhstan region, 140 – in Zhambyl region and 116 – in Turkestan region.

In total, Kazakhstan has registered 656,777 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.