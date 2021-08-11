Over 7,600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Almaty city remains the leader in terms of fresh daily infections with 1,493 new COVID-19 cases. Coming in second is Nur-Sultan city with 1,153 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region reported the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 1,125.
Atyrau region and Shymkent city added 618 and 574 fresh COVID-19 cases, respectively.
350 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty region, 304 – in Aktobe region, 291 – in Pavlodar region, 265 – in Akmola region, 257 – in Kostanay region, 228 – East Kazakhstan region, 218 – in Kyzylorda region, 212 - Mangistau region, 157 – in North Kazakhstan region, 156 - West Kazakhstan region, 140 – in Zhambyl region and 116 – in Turkestan region.
In total, Kazakhstan has registered 656,777 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.