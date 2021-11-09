Over 7.7 mln Kazakhstanis fully immunized against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the commission via its official Telegram channel, as of November 9, 8,432,406 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second jab has been administered to 7,702,738 people.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 909 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 950,539 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 903,834 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.