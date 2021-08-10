Over 7,700 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 7,702 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number - 2,094 people were released from coronavirus treatment in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 942 COVID-19 recoveries. 876 patients beat the novel coronavirus in Almaty city.

623 people made full recoveries in Almaty region, 409 – in Kostanay region, 373 – in Pavlodar region, 366 – Aktobe region, 315 – in Zhambyl region, 290 – in Kyzylorda region, 284 – in Atyrau region, 269 – Shymkent city, 195 – in Akmola region, 186 – in Turkestan region, 161 – in Mangistau region, 131 – in North Kazakhstan region, 121 – in West Kazakhstan region, and 67 – in East Kazakhstan region,

In total, 533,329 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection countrywide since the start of the pandemic.