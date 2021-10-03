EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:40, 03 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 7.7mln people administered 1st jab of COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan so far

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 7,703,478 Kazakhstanis have so far been given the first jab of vaccine against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    According to the Ministry, b oth jabs of anti-COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 6,659,215 Kazakhstanis.

    Notably, the country has logged 1,953 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 2,238 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus over the past day.


    Tags:
    Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!