Over 7.7mln people administered 1st jab of COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan so far

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 7,703,478 Kazakhstanis have so far been given the first jab of vaccine against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

According to the Ministry, b oth jabs of anti-COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 6,659,215 Kazakhstanis.

Notably, the country has logged 1,953 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 2,238 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus over the past day.