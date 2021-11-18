EN
    09:50, 18 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 7.88mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of November 18, 7,884,832 people have been given two components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Intergovernmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    8,859,897 Kazakhstanis have received at least one component of vaccines against COVID-19.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 1,083 cases of and 2,029 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


