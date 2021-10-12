Over 7.8mln Kazakhstanis given 1st component of COVID-19 vaccine so far

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 7,884,798 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The second component has been administered to 6,942,756 Kazakhstanis.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,499 cases of and 1,435 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.