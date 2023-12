NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 7,976,127 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

The second component has been administered to 7,059,597 Kazakhstanis.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,967 cases of and 2,232 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.