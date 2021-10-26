EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:34, 26 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 7 mln fully completed COVID-19 vaccination cycle

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Almost 8.2 mln people that 71.9% of eligible population or 43.4% of the country’s total population were administered the 1st jab of the vaccine against COVID-19,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi said at today’s Government meeting.

    «8.2 mln people that 71.9% of eligible population or 43.4% of the country’s total population were administered the 1st jab of the vaccine against COVID-19, while over 7.3 mln people that is 64.6% of eligible population or 39% of the total population were fully vaccinated,» Alexey Tsoi noted.

    According to him, mass vaccination against COVID-19 is underway the countrywide.

    Earlier, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the coronavirus prognosis for next 3 months.

    The vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first to be immunized against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination for all eligible citizens of Kazakhstan started on April 2, 2021.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!