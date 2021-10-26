Over 7 mln fully completed COVID-19 vaccination cycle

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Almost 8.2 mln people that 71.9% of eligible population or 43.4% of the country’s total population were administered the 1st jab of the vaccine against COVID-19,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi said at today’s Government meeting.

«8.2 mln people that 71.9% of eligible population or 43.4% of the country’s total population were administered the 1st jab of the vaccine against COVID-19, while over 7.3 mln people that is 64.6% of eligible population or 39% of the total population were fully vaccinated,» Alexey Tsoi noted.

According to him, mass vaccination against COVID-19 is underway the countrywide.

Earlier, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the coronavirus prognosis for next 3 months.

The vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first to be immunized against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination for all eligible citizens of Kazakhstan started on April 2, 2021.