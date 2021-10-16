Over 7 mln Kazakhstanis fully immunized against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of the coronavirus infection has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Commission, as of October 15 8,003,776 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second jab has been administered to 7,097,611 people.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,900 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 914,699 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 856,930 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.