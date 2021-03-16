Over 70,000 Kazakhstanis vaccinated against COVID-19 – Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi says the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan, expect for the coronavirus infection, is rather stable, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Government session on Tuesday, Minister Tsoi noted that the epidemiological situation in the country is rather stable, except for the coronavirus infection. «The ministry monitors up to 64 infectious diseases and following results of 2020 it has managed to reduce the morbidity rate of 42 infectious diseases,» Tsoi said.

During the session, the minister also reminded that the vaccination of vulnerable layers of the society is expected to start in April 2021.

«The nationwide vaccination campaign kicked off on February 1. There are 347 vaccination centers across Kazakhstan. To date, 76,188 Kazakhstanis have already been inoculated. Up to 180,000 doses of the vaccine will be supplied to Kazakhstan by late March,» Alexei Tsoi elaborated.

According to him, vulnerable layers of the society, i.e. people with chronic diseases and people aged 65 and more, will be able to get their shots of the vaccine starting from April.