Over 70 families get new apartments in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - 72 families have received keys to their new apartments in the city of Pavlodar today. They are to move into a new 9-storey apartment complex in the nearest future, local authorities say.

"Construction of housing is of paramount importance for entire Kazakhstan and is one of key directions of its social policy," akim (governor) of Pavlodar region Kanat Bozumbayev said at a meeting with the owners of the new apartments.

He also vowed that all residential complexes under construction in the region would be commissioned on time.



Construction of nine residential complexes began in Pavlodar region under the Affordable Housing-2020 State Program in 2015. Four out of nine residential complexes have already been put into commission.