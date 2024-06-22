Over 70 houses being built for flood victims in two districts of Akmola region

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction, 78 houses for flood victims are being constructed in the Esil and Bulandyn districts of the Akmola region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The ministry has completed technical surveys of 1,265 objects in the Akmola region. Based on the results, the plan is to construct 331 houses. Construction of 273 houses is already underway. Additionally, 220 houses will be purchased and 714 houses will undergo repair works.

Photo credit: the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction

Construction has commenced on 21 new housing units in Esil district.

Furthermore, the ministry intends to undertake repairs of 189 houses, with 16 of these being purchased.

It is worth to mention that Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev visited Atbasar city to inspect the construction of three apartment complexes. Construction of two of the buildings is almost done. The construction works will be completed by the end of August.

Additionally, Bozumbayev surveyed a flood-hit school No. 1 in Atbasar, which will be put into service on September 1.