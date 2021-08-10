EN
    Over 70 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Hubei

    WUHAN. KAZINFORM - A total of about 70.59 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in central China's Hubei Province, local authorities said on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

    Approximately 39.15 million people have received their first dose, accounting for 67.8 percent of Hubei's total population, according to the provincial epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

    About 30.89 million people, or 53.5 percent of Hubei's population, have been fully vaccinated.


