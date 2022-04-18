EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:11, 18 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 70 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 72 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, raising the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 1,290,880 countrywide, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was documented in Shymkent city. Ranked second is North Kazakhstan region with 21 COVID-19 recoveries. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, added fiveCOVID-19 recoveries.

    Three people beat COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region. Almaty, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions registered 2 COVID-19 cases each.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had recorded nine new cases of the coronavirus infection on fewer tests in the last day.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!