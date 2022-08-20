Over 700,000 Kazakhstanis visited Uzbekistan since Jan

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The tourism industry of Uzbekistan is recovering recording a surge in international arrivals more than twofold since the beginning of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee, for the past 7 months some 2.4 mln international tourists visited Uzbekistan that is 2,2 times more against the previous year.

Almost third of tourists up to 716,700 accounts for Kazakhstan. 675,100 tourists from Kyrgyzstan and 637,000 from Tajikistan also visited Uzbekistan. 247,200 tourists from Russia traveled to Uzbekistan since the start of the year.

As earlier reported, 180,000 Kazakhstani tourists visited Uzbekistan in July.









Photo: t.me/statistika_rasmiy