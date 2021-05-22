Over 700 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 701 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan as of May 22, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 35,211 people are treated for COVID-19 across Kazakhstan.

12,822 patients are staying at hospitals, while 22,389 are receiving outpatient treatment.

701 patients are in critical condition, 172 are in extremely severe condition and 95 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,267 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 371,015 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 332,585 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.