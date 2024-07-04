EN
    11:20, 04 July 2024

    Over 700 foreign journalists cover SCO summit in Kazakhstan's capital

    SCO summit
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    Over 700 foreign reporters arrived in Astana to cover the SCO summit, Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Over 700 correspondents from all over the world and 200 Kazakhstani journalists are reporting news from the SCO summit underway in the Kazakh capital. The event also stirs great interest amongthe  European mass media outlets, he added.

    As earlier reported, the SCO summit opened in Astana with the speech of the President of Kazakhstan.

     

