Over 700 foreign journalists cover SCO summit in Kazakhstan's capital

Over 700 correspondents from all over the world and 200 Kazakhstani journalists are reporting news from the SCO summit underway in the Kazakh capital. The event also stirs great interest amongthe European mass media outlets, he added.

As earlier reported, the SCO summit opened in Astana with the speech of the President of Kazakhstan.