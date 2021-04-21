Over 700 thou Kazakhstanis given first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Up to 70 thousand vaccines are administered in the country on a daily basis, Yerlan Kiyasov, Kazakh Vice Minister of Health – Chief Medical Officer, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of today, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 766,614 people, and the second dose – to 126,550 in the country. The vaccine doses delivered to the regions in accordance with the phased schedule approximate 156 thousand in the country.

There are 1,051 COVID-19 vaccination sites throughout the country.

Mr. Kiyasov added that 303 mobile vaccination crews as well as mobile medical complexes have been deployed in some remote districts, places of mass gathering. Over 10 thousand health workers are involved in the COVID-19 immunization campaign in the country.