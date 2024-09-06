Over 7,000 flood-affected families provided with new housing in Kazakhstan

A total of 7,393 flood-affected families have been provided with new housing for the purpose of replacing destroyed housing. 5,313 houses and apartments have been purchased on the secondary market and 2,080 new houses have been built, Kazinform News Agency reports.

A total of 9,147 individuals received compensation for the housing repair and restoration, amounting to a total of 53.5 billion tenge. Additionally, 34,247 families have received a lump sum payment of 100 MCI, amounting to over 12,6 million tenge. 21,880 families also received additional support for the purchase of essentials, amounting to 150 MCI were distributed to, amounting to over 9,9 million tenge.

Earlier, Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kanat Sharlapaev, said that those left homeless during floods would not be left on the streets in winter.