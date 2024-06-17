Over 7,000 Kazakhstani graduates obtain Altyn Belgi award

186,000 graduates across Kazakhstan completed 11 grades in 2024. Among them, 7,420 individuals were awarded the Altyn Belgi award, Kazinform New Agency reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As indicated by the ministry, 13,727 graduates were awarded a certificate of general secondary education with distinction.

Additionally, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan has unveiled the preliminary outcomes of the Unified National Testing (UNT).

A total of 164,000 individuals have taken the test since the commencement of the primary UNT. Of the total number of applicants, 74% took the test in Kazakh, 26% in Russian, and 115 individuals in English.

76% of applicants achieved the threshold score since the UNT onset.

A total of 236 Altyn Belgi award holders in the Akmola region received certificates totaling 100,000 tenge.